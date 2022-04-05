The Resident season 5 episode 17 video: Can Conrad help Gigi’s friend?

The Resident season 5 episode 17 is set to air on NBC this Tuesday and of course, at the center of it is a case. However, this is not anywhere close to some of the ones we’ve seen on this show over the years.

So what’s going on with Dr. Conrad Hawkins this time around? He’s doing his best to help Peter, a young boy who just so happens to also be his daughter Gigi’s friend. Marion gets him up to speed on what’s happening in the sneak peek below (via TV Insider), and she indicates that Peter is having some stomach trouble. Gigi knew something was wrong when he didn’t want to play with her in the way that he usually did. Peter’s father is on the way, but Conrad immediately springs into action and takes the boy to the ER.

What will make this story stand out is how Conrad can both be a doctor while also working to help his daughter through a lot of the process. We think she’s going to need a lot of emotional support in here as well, so she’s probably going to need to rely on people like Marion and some others who are in her life.

By the end of this episode, we hope that everything turns out okay, and we wouldn’t be shocked if we get a few more inferences to what is going on with Marion and Conrad behind close doors. There’s definitely something going on based on the small exchange in the preview, but we get the vibe that it’s nothing more than a little bit of fun for the each of them. Eventually Matt Czuchry’s character may find a more serious relationship, but it doesn’t seem like the show will rush that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Resident, including more on what’s coming up next

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 5 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







