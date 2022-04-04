Survivor 42 episode 5 sneak peek: Is more drama ahead at Ika Tribe?

Survivor 42 episode 5 is slated to come on CBS this Wednesday, and it seems as though the Ika tribe is left to pick up the pieces.

At this past Tribal Council, we saw Swati voted out over Tori. It was a close deliberation, and the final decision is clearly one Rocksroy was left out. In the sneak peek below, you can see him arriving back to camp wondering what went wrong, and starting to realize that his social game needs a good bit of work. He’s in reasonably good spirits all things considered, and we don’t actually think he does a bad job of showing himself as malleable.

Unfortunately, what he doesn’t know is that Tori wants to flip on everyone as soon as possible, which is a reminder that all of these people made a mistake keeping her.

The second sneak peek focuses on Daniel, who decides (despite only dislocating his shoulder a week and a half before) that he wants to provide for the tribe by fishing. This is a reminder of how much people are struggling to adapt to the new era of the game. Some of these people may have assumed coming in that they would get rice or some other food, only to realize that this is not the case. (From our vantage point, Daniel is someone we’d 100% vote out — how can you keep him after the events of this week?)

For a few more details on what you can expect to see coming up, check out the full Survivor 42 episode 5 synopsis:

It’s day 10, and patience is running thin for some of the tribe members. Also, immunity is on the line, and one tribe gets tied up, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 6 (8:00–9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

