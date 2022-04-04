The Flight Attendant season 2 trailer: Is Cassie seeing things again?

As you prepare for The Flight Attendant season 2 to premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, April 21, we have something else to be excited about today. Think in terms of a first-look trailer for what lies ahead!

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can get an extended look at what lies ahead, plus a reminder of some of the great work that Kaley Cuoco is doing as Cassie Bowden. In this season, she is going to try and maintain her normal life, her sobriety, and also being an asset for the CIA. She proved herself worthy of a lot over the course of season 1, even if so much of it was frantic and on the verge of constantly falling apart.

So what will the central story be this time around? Cassie now has more to lose, but she’s also getting more experience working in various parts of the world. The problem is that as time goes on, she starts seeing … things. Yet, this is not in the way she once did. Instead of reliving a certain night from her past, she’s going to start seeing alternate versions of herself, including one who very clearly is out to show her what her life would be had she made different choices.

As to where all of this is going, that is a fantastic mystery that we’re looking to get more information on in due time. We know that The Flight Attendant is a series that could easily deliver us some surprises and when the dust settles, we hope that they do! We wonder if they could’ve kept the appearance of Sharon Stone as Cassie’s mom hidden until the premiere, but we’re also happy they didn’t. This gives us something to be excited for right now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flight Attendant right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flight Attendant season 2?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay at the site — that is the best way to stay up-to-date on all sorts of other things pertaining to the series. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







