Snowfall season 5: Damson Idris, cast talk cars in new video

Just like you would imagine, there’s a lot that goes into a show like Snowfall. This is the sort of series that requires a massive crew, a good bit of attention to detail, and near-constant effort to make sure that things are perfect.

One of the things that is critical, of course, to the show’s success is making sure the world feels authentic. You may not think about every aspect of what that entails all the time, but the team behind the scenes has to. That includes finding cars that fit perfectly into the series’ 1986 world!

If you head over to the link here, you can see Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, and many of the show’s other cast members talk about their experience working with the vintage automobiles who are a part of what makes this show so great. Also, you can meet some of the people responsible for restoring some of these cars and getting them into working order. Some of them are difficult to repair, especially with limited parts and a lot of product to maintain. Yet, they all look on the show just as you would expect.

It’s these underrated touches like this that really make Snowfall the fantastic series that it is, especially since you get a sense that everyone cares about the work that they do so much. We just wish the Emmys and some other shows would give it proper credit…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 5?

