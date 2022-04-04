The Blacklist season 9 episode 15 photo: New look at Aram, Weecha

With The Blacklist season 9 episode 15 coming in just a matter of days, why not have a talk about Aram and Weecha? These two characters couldn’t be more different in some ways and yet, they will be spending some time together!

The photo above is one of the latest images released for Friday’s “Andrew Kennison” and while Reddington is having a chat with other members of the Task Force, these two are having a conversation about … something. What we wouldn’t give to be a fly on the wall for this!

New The Blacklist video!

Is there a chance for something between Aram and Weecha down the road? We absolutely think that it’s possible. For starters, we certainly know that Aram has a thing for dangerous women; it’s been a part of his DNA for most of the show, even if he’s not the most dangerous guy. Also, it’s been a while since we saw him with a love interest on the show, and given the two-year time jump, we don’t even know the last time that he dated anyone!

Of course, there would be also be some hilarious dynamics to think about here when it comes to Aram and Reddington if Amir Arison’s character were to date who is essentially his bodyguard. We know very little about Weecha other than her job and Mierce, so there’s something else to think about there!

It’s hard to say if there’s anything that will come of all of this, but absolutely it’s a fun thing to think about for a minute.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 15?

Are you rooting for Aram and Weecha in some way?

