Is The Gilded Age new tonight on HBO? Are we about to dive head-first into the fascinating world of the period drama once more?

We know that last week, we were unfortunately in a position where there was no installment on the air, and that trend is (alas) continuing moving forward. There is no new episode tonight, as we’ve already made it through the entirety of season 1! There is a second season ordered, so we’re now in the midst of a waiting game to see when it will premiere and/or what the story will be.

There’s one thing that especially intrigues us, and it has a good bit to do with an origin story for Lady Cora, who of course is a major character over on Downton Abbey. While we don’t expect some full-on crossover per se between these shows, it does sound like we could get some hints of the character’s family history down the line.

Speaking recently via Deadline, Julian Fellowes had the following to say when asked to confirm the maiden name of Cora’s mother Martha Levinson, something that could be very-much intriguing on The Gilded Age moving forward:

We know it wasn’t Levinson, because we know she wasn’t Jewish, her husband was. I think all of those things that American society was made up from different routes and different inputs and it created this unique society that was like nothing else on Earth, certainly not in the west. I think that’s interesting to explore. And no doubt we will continue to explore it in Season 2, without giving it away now.

The question was in relation to whether or not there was any character in season 1 connected to Downton, and Fellowes made it clear that there was not. With that, we know that the first season of the HBO show stood largely on its own, but there is a chance that could change down the road.

Related – Get some more news on The Gilded Age moving forward

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Gilded Age season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







