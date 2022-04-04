Blue Bloods season 12 filming wraps, Donnie Wahlberg confirms

We know that there are multiple episodes of Blue Bloods season 12 still to air on CBS this spring but when it comes to production, we can now confirm something big in regards to the cast. Filming on the season is officially done!

In a recent post on Instagram (see below), series star Donnie Wahlberg made it clear that everyone is wrapped on this current season and with that, we just have to wait and see what else the writers have cooked up for us all. There is a new episode on Friday and after that, there is another hiatus. The plan is for the season finale to air on Friday, May 6 alongside Magnum PI. There are 20 episodes this season, an increase over what we got for season 11.

So is the cast done with filming forever? Probably not. Donnie made it clear that he is hoping for a season 13, and we’ve yet to hear any cast or crew member suggest that this is the last season of the show. Obviously, CBS will control this more than anyone else, but we have a hard time thinking that they’re going to wrap one of the most-dominant Friday-night shows of all time. The viewership is still there, especially when you factor in DVR numbers; also, Blue Bloods can be syndicated and it reaches an audience all over the globe. We’d be surprised if there isn’t a renewal issued at some point this month; usually, this network doesn’t wait until May when it comes to some of its most-successful shows.

Of course, we’re looking forward to getting more story details on the final episodes; fingers crossed some of them will be revealed over the next couple of weeks.

