Peaky Blinders movie: Could a season 7, something else come after?

Following yesterday’s series finale, there is some good news that we can share regarding the future of Peaky Blinders. We know that there’s a movie coming at some point down the road! We’re still thrilled that Tommy is still alive, but it’s just as exciting to know that there is more coming within this world.

So what could the future hold? We’re not sure we would ever bank on a season 7 of the series, mostly because if the intention was to give us that, they could’ve just done it outright! Yet, we don’t think that Steven Knight is done with this franchise in the slightest.

Speaking via Deadline about what the future could hold beyond a movie, here is some of what the show creator had to say:

Yeah, I want to see what the movie tells us. It’s always the way in the writing of it. If you don’t start with a rigid beginning middle and end, which I don’t, and just let it go, somehow you find out what’s going to happen next. Certain people will come to the front, and I like the idea of wartime, or post-war Britain, cause it’s a very different landscape and I think it would be great to explore that. It brings a whole new look, and people dress differently and act differently so it will be interesting.

Ultimately, we’re going to have to wait and see where things go from here, but we know there’s no real reason to hurry anything along here. We’re talking about a hugely successful franchise, and it’s one that we think could be around for quite some time. Of course, we also don’t want the show to stay past its welcome, but we don’t think that we’re anywhere close to that at the moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Peaky Blinders right now

What do you want to see in terms of a Peaky Blinders movie down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







