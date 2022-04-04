The Witcher season 3 filming begins; when could it premiere?

The Witcher season 3 is coming to Netflix! We know that Geralt, Ciri, and so many other characters have fantastic stories ahead for them.

Unfortunately, we also know that we’re going to be waiting a while in order to see them. Today, the streaming service confirmed that production is underway on the latest batch of episodes! (Take a look at the bottom of this article to see a new behind-the-scenes photo.) To go along with that, there’s also a newly-released logline that offers up a few more details:

As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’v landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.

As fantastic as all of this is, we do have to now pose the following question: When will season 3 actually premiere? More than likely, you’ll be waiting a good while for that. Because this show has a lengthy post-production process to go along with its standard time filming, it’s our expectation that we’ll probably be waiting until 2023. We know that it’s great to have a new season every year but in the end, you can’t rush quality. We’d rather be waiting a while to get more of a great story than get something that looks and feels a little haphazard.

In the end, we know that Netflix will do what’s right for this show. The Witcher has already shown itself to be one of their most-successful properties.

Our family is back together again. #TheWitcher Season 3 is officially in production! pic.twitter.com/rlBl0j3lT1 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 4, 2022

