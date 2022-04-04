Outlander season 6: Is there still any hope for Lord John Grey spin-off?

We do think it’s pretty clear at this point that we love having Lord John Grey on Outlander and with that in mind, we’d love more of him. Doesn’t a possible spin-off about the character feel worthwhile?

We’ve talked about this on several occasions before, but it’s pretty easy to figure why giving David Berry his own show makes sense. Remember here that there’s a lot of material written about Diana Gabaldon as this character, and we have a good feeling that Starz would love to expand the universe further. They are already working on a prequel series, so why not throw something about John into the mix as well?

Sometimes getting no information is a good thing … or at least that’s how we see it! In an interview with Entertainment Weekly following this weekend’s new episode, here is what Berry himself had to say, rather succinctly, about the possibility of getting his own show: “I can’t comment.” That may not seem like anything, so let’s put it like this: If there were no discussions, isn’t it possible he comes out and says this?

Our feeling is that there have at least been some conversations behind the scenes about such a project, but whether or not it happens remains to be seen. There are so many other things going on right now within the show’s pipeline! Take, for example, the fact that season 7 will be filming throughout most of the year. There’s then the prequel at some point (it’s at least in development), and we know that Outlander star Sam Heughan has Men in Kilts. While it may not exactly be canon to anything else, it does cater to a somewhat similar audience.

While we wait for more Outlander spin-off chatter, let’s go ahead and hope that we at least see Berry again at some point this season.

Related – Get a promo for what’s coming up on the next new Outlander episode right now!

Do you want to see an Outlander spin-off focusing on Lord John?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back around for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







