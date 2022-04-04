The Bachelorette spoilers: See Jesse Palmer with Gabby and Rachel!

For those who did not know, production on Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette is underway! There is a lot to look forward to, even if you have to wait for a reasonably good while in order to see it. (This season is not currently set to premiere until July.)

So while we do wait for the show to come back, why not take a look behind the scenes now? Below, you can see via show host Jesse Palmer a look at himself alongside the two leads, who are going on this journey together. This is going to make for such a unique season, especially when you take a step back and remember that at the time of this writing, there’s still not that much that is known about how all of this will work.

The good news? Gabby and Rachel do seem happy to be on this road together, and we hope that this doesn’t change. So much of that could be based on the guys! Our fear is that we could be seeing some of them either have feelings for both right away or start to drift from one to the other, if that is even possible within the format that is being devised here. There are a ton of challenges with doing a show like this; even if there is a lot of unpredictability typically within the franchise, you do have a good sense as to how the format is going to work in advance.

Filming is still going on over the next few weeks and it’s possible that at some point in here, we’ll get a little more insight.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you think we’re going to see on Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, continue to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse James Palmer (@jessepalmer)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







