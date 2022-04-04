9-1-1 season 5 spoilers: Is a Maddie spotlight episode coming?

As we prepare for 9-1-1 season 5 to return to Fox in a little more than a week, what is there to look forward to? We know there will be a lot more Maddie, as Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character as now back in Los Angeles after some time away.

So while it’s a sure thing that we’re going to be seeing more of the character in the present, are we also going to get more of her in the past? Is there a chance at a “Maddie Begins” episode at some point down the road? It does feel like the sort of thing that is possible, but it doesn’t seem like it’s anywhere close to guaranteed.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what Hewitt had to say about the possibility, and how there may not be as much of a need for a standalone episode when we’ve gotten a good bit of her backstory already:

“After the Big Bear episode with Doug, then the Buck episode where we saw so much of young Maddie and her relationship with their parents, I don’t know that there’s more to tell … I’m always happy to dig into old Maddie stuff, because when you see who she was you understand who she is. I would love to do it, but I don’t know that there’s more to do there.”

If the 9-1-1 writers do ever decide to do something like this, we have a feeling that it would be brought about in a way where it’s tied to something else super-specific going on in the world now. We don’t think it would be done just for the sake of doing it, but rather to satisfy some particular idea that is exciting to explore.

