Chicago Fire season 10 episode 17 promo: Are Violet, Hawkins in trouble?

After some time off the air Chicago Fire season 10 episode 17 is airing on NBC this Wednesday, and it does look like trouble is ahead for Violet and Hawkins.

Since the two first got together, the two have been one of the more exciting pairings in the One Chicago world, and there could be a few different reasons for that. There’s that notion of it being such an unlikely romance, and it’s also a pretty dramatic change for Violet in general. Hawkins and Gallo are very different people and of the two, it’s fair to say that the former has more of his life together.

Yet, the promo below raises a really important question: What happens when their relationship is subject to a complaint? How much danger does that put the two of them in? The promo below raises these questions, and we also see Violet questioning Gallo as to whether or not he’s responsible. He seems to deny that he would do something like this and on some level, we’re inclined to believe him. For starters, he’s steadfast in his denial. Also, we’re just not sure why the writers would introduce this predictable of a twist. In reality, it’s far more exciting if the reveal here is something that nobody sees coming. If nothing else, it would set the stage for a lot of surprises coming down the road; there are a handful of stories still to come this season, after all.

We can’t say whether or not Violet and Hawkins are endgame; after all, he suggests in the promo that the two slow things down! It’s also a pretty common occurrence within the One Chicago world that as soon as things start to go well, something happens that causes you to question everything.

