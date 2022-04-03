Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, April 3?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are you going to be seeing more on the series sooner rather than later?

It obviously goes without saying, but there’s a lot still for the show to talk about! First and foremost, we’re sure that Oliver was shaking his fist in the air that they pre-taped the episode last week before the Oscars. It’s hard to pull off a show live, but there are also some pretty obvious consequences to pre-taping it. It feels like we’d gotten evidence of that before last week, but it was just a reminder. (It does make it hard sometimes to cover breaking situations, such as what’s going on right now in Eastern Europe.)

The good news is that there will be a new episode on the series tonight, and it’s going to kick off at 11:05 p.m. Eastern time. Sure, five minutes may be a slight inconvenience, but remember that we’ve seen it air a lot later than this in the past. The most important thing is that there’s an opportunity to get a lot of great stuff in just a matter of hours. We think that format-wise, the show won’t be deviating much from what we’ve seen so far this season. We’ll get a main segment that is thoroughly researched and prepared, and probably based on a subject we haven’t thought all that much about recently.

Also, we should note that there’s one other segment that we really want to see in the episode tonight — a revisiting of the infamous segment all about Peeps! They are everywhere this time of year, but does anyone actually like them? (Spoiler alert — we don’t hate them personally, but there are a lot of better ways to have a sugary snack.)

Tonight’s show starts at 11:05pm! That’s right, 5 minutes late! The greatest number of minutes late you can be without being considered “late-late”. What can we say? We like to live dangerously. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) April 3, 2022

