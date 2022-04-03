Call the Midwife season 11 episode 4 (PBS): Big news for Lucille?

Next week on Call the Midwife season 11 episode 4, a great deal of drama is going to unfold in Poplar, to the surprise of pretty much no one.

First and foremost, almost everything that transpires is going to be within the shadow of a massive heatwave. It’s not the sort of thing that anyone can properly prepare for, and it’s also one that could come with a lot of different consequences. If people are not prepared to stay out of the heat, it could be easy for sickness to spread. This will test some of the midwives, but that’s not the only thing. Within this episode, Lucille is going to face a revelation that will have her asking a lot of big questions in regards to her future. We’ll have to see precisely what this means and how she will handle them.

For a few more details on the story overall, go ahead and check out the official Call the Midwife season 11 episode 4 synopsis:

A heatwave descends over Poplar and Sister Monica Joan struggles. An angel comes in the form of Fred, who has a sneaky plan. While Cyril continues to search for a new job, Lucille comes to terms with unexpected news.

If you’ve watched Call the Midwife over the years, then you are probably more than aware of how the show tends to get a little more emotional as time goes on in the season. You should go ahead and be prepared for all of that and then some here! By the end of the episode, you could easily have some tears rolling down your face.

