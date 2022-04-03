Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are we about to see season 5 episode 16, titled “The Fugitive,” on the air?

Of course, it goes without saying that we’d love more new episodes, especially as we get closer and closer to the end of the season. Who wouldn’t want to see more action and drama coming up? Unfortunately, it’s just not something that is going to happen tonight. Due to the presence of the 2022 Grammy Awards on the aforementioned website, we’re in the midst of a one-week hiatus. Just like the rest of the Sunday lineup, SWAT will return on Sunday, April 10.

Unfortunately, there is no official synopsis for season 5 episode 16 as of this writing, so why not bring you a different sort of tease? We know that there have been people out there eagerly awaiting some news on Chris and Street’s potential relationship for a while — they are, by far, the most-‘shipped out of anyone in this cast.

Speaking via TVLine, star Lina Esco (who plays Chris) recently did her best to give us a little more hope when it comes to the future:

“I’ve heard about the whole ‘Stris’ phenomenon and how the fans want this unrequited love that’s been simmering for five seasons and is so tumultuous … I hope that we can give the fans that fix that they need. We have three more [episodes] to shoot [at the time of this interview] and I haven’t seen the scripts, but I’m hoping they do something.”

Another reason for some urgency here is the fact that, at least for now, there is no official word on a SWAT season 6 renewal. While we remain hopeful that there’s going to be another batch of episodes, we’ve seen enough TV as of late to know not to take anything for granted. We’d be pretty foolish to do that!

