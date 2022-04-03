Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Season 33 episode 17 talk

Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Are we about to be seeing season 33 episode 17 on the air? We know there will be the demand! This is one of those shows that is ingrained in the routines of many viewers out there. It absolutely makes sense to want more of the animated comedy, and sooner rather than later!

Unfortunately, this is where we come bearing some of the bad news. Due to the presence of the Grammy Awards on the night, Fox is holding off for another week on new installments. The plan right now is to air one on April 10, and then another on April 24.

Want to get some more details all about what you’re going to see next? Then we suggest you go ahead and check out synopses for the next two episodes below.

Season 33 episode 17, “The Sound of Bleeding Gums” – Lisa meets the son of the late musician Bleeding Gums Murphy – and attempts to improve his life in the all-new “The Sound of Bleeding Gums” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, April 10 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3310) (TV-PG L)

Season 33 episode 18, “My Octopus and a Teacher” – Bart can’t control his feelings when he gets a new teacher. Meanwhile, Lisa befriends an octopus in the all-new “My Octopus and a Teacher” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, April 24 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3311) (TV-PG L, V)

If you were not aware, the plan here for The Simpsons seems to be to give us a good chunk of episodes in May — otherwise known as the time that it matters the most to major networks. That’s one of the reasons why we’re getting the hiatuses that we are right now. There’s still a lot to look forward to and beyond that, we know already that a season 34 is coming! In the end, there’s a lot still to anticipate before the show goes into repeats for the summer.

