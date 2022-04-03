Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: The Veto aftermath (day 37)

We know that the Power of Veto Ceremony is going to be coming tomorrow in the Big Brother Canada 10 house, so what could we end up seeing? Will there being a shocking move made by Head of Household Marty?

If you missed the news last night, here is some of what you missed: Kevin won the Power of Veto, making this the first time this season that someone not on the block won it. We know already that Kevin has an incentive to protect Josh, who is currently on the block alongside Betty. Yet, he has to find a way to ensure Josh stays without making it seem obvious that they are working together.

This is one of the reasons why Kevin has been working to get Hermon up as a replacement nominee. He’s a competition threat in the game and in the end, someone who also nominated Kevin at the start of the season. He’s far from the only person who wants him out; Marty also doesn’t consider him one of his closest allies, but the truth is that Marty will probably just do whatever others tell him. Kevin has gotten through to him multiple times, but the sticking point today was Gino. If Gino disagreed with the idea, there’s a good chance that Marty would listen.

Yet, Gino told Marty he’d be cool with whatever he decides, which he probably just said since it wasn’t his name being thrown out there. At this point, we tend to think that he doesn’t trust Marty as far as he could throw him. (Gino’s also been agreeable in conversations with Kevin and Haleena as well.)

The #1 thing to remember here is that it’s still Sunday. There is a LOT of time for things to change.

