Doctor Who – Legend of the Sea Devils trailer brings pirate action galore

Today the BBC released the first trailer for the Doctor Who Easter special “Legend of the Sea Devils” — and it looks fantastic.

If you are looking for some huge spoilers as to the story ahead, there’s a good chance you’ll be disappointed here. There isn’t a ton of plot-related content in the video below, other than of course the emergence of the Sea Devils and the ensuing chaos. Nonetheless, does that really even matter? What we get here is full of swashbuckling pirate-related fun, albeit with a sci-fi and fantasy twist. The whole point of this special is to throw a lot of super-exciting stuff at us that is nostalgic and so much more. Just remember for a moment here that we haven’t seen the Sea Devils in a good while! They’ve been rather missed by old-school fans.

Of course, we know there are two things in particular that a lot of people wish were included in here. First and foremost, it would’ve been nice to see something more for The Doctor and Yaz after Mandip Gill’s character admitted to feelings earlier this year. We’re not getting that here. Meanwhile, it’d also be great to get more foreshadowing of the regeneration that is coming fairly soon. We know that it’s happening, so it’s mostly all about waiting to see it and/or learning who the replacement for Jodie Whittaker will be.

Luckily, we at least know we are getting more answers soon rather than later. “Legend of the Sea Devils” airs in two weeks, and hopefully after that we’ll get a better sense of when Jodie’s big farewell as The Doctor is going to air. We also feel like we’ll learn more about the next star of the show at some point in the weeks/months that following the Easter episode airing.

