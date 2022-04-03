Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto? (day 36)

Who would the Veto today in the Big Brother Canada 10 house? Well, in true show fashion they made us wait forever for results! Head of Household Marty nominated Josh and Betty, and this set the stage for an interesting showdown over the next several days … provided they stay on the block.

Let’s start things off here with the Veto players: Joining Josh and Betty in the competition were Summer, Gino, and Kevin. Remember that a nominee has won Veto every week this season, and we didn’t necessarily think that any of those not playing needed to win for their own safety. Summer did have an incentive, though, in that she could save Summer. We’ve heard that Hermon could be a replacement nominee for Marty, but we’ve also heard Moose. He’s changed his mind a lot. He isn’t a particularly good HoH and eventually, this could come back to haunt him.

Ultimately, there is a chance that Marty may not have to nominate anyone else, but it’s all up to Kevin. He won the Veto! Kevin does want to backdoor Hermon, but it’s going to be up to what Marty chooses to do. We don’t think Kevin uses the Veto unless he knows for sure what is going to happen. Taking out Hermon is of course a big move for Kevin, since it could be a way to keep Josh (his secret ally) safe while also working to get rid of someone working with other people. Hermon is a huge competition threat late in the game, and it makes some sense to be concerned about what he brings to the table.

Yet, Gino has been super-influential to Marty all week. If he gets to Marty after Kevin does, none of this may end up mattering at all. It’s a part of what makes things so messy!

