Saturday Night Live: Did Pete Davidson return for April 2 episode?

Did Pete Davidson return for tonight’s new Saturday Night Live episode? We know that the cast member has been gone for weeks.

For those clamoring for a reason behind this, we know that some of it has been due to Pete working on a movie project. Of course, it’s easy to claim that it’s more about other stuff, including his relationship with Kim Kardashian and all of the drama with Kanye West. Pete may be one of the reasons why the show hasn’t talked that much about Kanye, but we don’t think the drama exclusively has kept him away. He’s still a regular cast member, and we have heard nothing to suggest that he is leaving the show for good.

Now, here is the good news: Pete did return to the show tonight. Or, at least he did in a pre-taped sketch. He made an appearance in a pre-tape sketch alongside fellow cast member Chris Redd and musical guest Gunna, one where the two spoke about their love of short movies. This was a pretty relatable sketch for a number of reasons, mostly because we’ve totally fallen asleep during long movies before.

Was this a worthy return for Pete? We tend to think so, mostly because of the fact that it reminds us of his talent — yet, it did leave us wanting more, as well. (There was a funny line in here about how Pete’s own The King of Staten Island was longer than 2 hours; it went against the premise of this whole sketch.)

Ultimately, there’s no denying that Pete is an important part of this current era of SNL. We’ll miss him whenever he does leave!

What do you want to see from Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live moving forward?

