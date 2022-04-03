Killing Eve season 4 episode 7: Is Konstantin really dead?

Today, Killing Eve season 4 episode 7 arrived on AMC+ and with that, we were reminded mostly of one thing above all else: This show is not afraid to kill people off! They’ve done it before this season and this time around, they managed to do it all over again.

With this in mind, let’s go ahead now and dive a little bit deeper on the character of Konstantin, and the reality that we now have to say goodbye to him as a part of this world.

This death was truly shocking for a number of different things. Take, for starters, Pam being the one to kill him, fulfilling an order from Helene. However, Helene was already dead, so this really accomplished nothing.

Yet, there’s another component to this that is worth diving into, as well: Why did Helene order the hit in the first place? Her rationale was not entirely clear, unless it was tied somehow to Konstantin’s daughter. Or, did Helene just want to ensure that she got more power herself at The Twelve? Was this a part of a larger goal for her? There isn’t enough context here, and that’s a shame when you consider how powerful Konstantin’s death scene was. It’s a shame that we didn’t get more from him and Villanelle this season given the time that they spent together over the years.

One other thing that is a shame about losing the character now? The fact that we just got a lot of backstory about him this past week!

