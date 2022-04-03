Better Call Saul season 6: Refresh your brain in just one minute!

As we prepare for the Better Call Saul season 6 premiere on AMC in just over two weeks, it does feel like time for a refresher. Just think about how long it has been since season 5 was on the air! It took a long time for us to get to this point, but we have it on good authority that 100% it will be worth the wait.

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can get a fun new video courtesy of AMC that serves one central purpose: Giving us a little summary of everything that we’ve seen on the series so far. We like to think of this as an opportunity to run through some of what made the show special, though the reality here is that there’s a LOT that just can’t fit into a minute-long video.

So where will season 6 begin? We tend to think there’s going to be another flash-forward to Jimmy McGill as Gene working at Cinnabon, but that may be our own wishful thinking. The reality here is that there are a lot of different questions that we don’t have answers to in that timeline, and there are only a few mysteries that remain in the present. Take, for example, what happens to Kim Wexler.

We really hope that this show sticks the landing but at this point, we’ve got a pretty good reason to have faith. After all, we’re talking about one of the best shows on TV, and it’s of course a spin-off to another great one in Breaking Bad.

So much happened in the last 5 seasons of #BetterCallSaul. Good thing we have this handy recap to get you ready for the final season! pic.twitter.com/q9yD2ooFx2 — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) April 2, 2022

