Billions season 6 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Cold Storage’ & Chuck’s gambit

Next week on Billions season 6 episode 12, everything is going completely off the rails. We’re getting set for “Cold Storage,” which is both an epic finale and also a chance to completely change the game of this show again.

Of course, the first thing that we should note here is that the bar has already been set high for a big-time, crazy finale for this show. All you have to do is look towards what happened at the end of last season! That is one of the boldest ways we’ve ever seen a show say goodbye, and it was also a necessary one given the interest Damian Lewis had in leaving the show.

Now, things are obviously a little bit different. Chuck Rhoades has a new adversary in Mike Prince, but we do get the feeling that some of his end goals are the same — he wants to stop him in the way that he wants to stop a number of people of exorbitant wealth. What makes things exciting entering the finale is that we know a huge swing is coming. Yet, there are still questions all about what this swing will look like.

Curious to get a few more details on the overall story? Then remember to check out the full Billions season 6 episode 12 synopsis below:

The discovery of Prince’s true plan pushes Chuck to undertake his most dangerous gambit yet, one final all-in gamble that will see the loser sent to prison. Season finale.

Just from reading that alone, it feels pretty fair to speculate that we’re going to have some sort of huge cliffhanger at the end of the road. The major question that comes with that, of course, is what said cliffhanger will be and how it shakes up the world moving forward.

