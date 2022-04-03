The Blacklist season 9: A reason for new Neville Townsend theories

There is a mystery at the heart of The Blacklist season 9, and it’s 100% different from what we’ve seen in past years.

Back in the Liz Keen era of the show, it felt like the principal question was one about Reddington’s identity. While we’d still love to know the answer to that question, there are other issues now at hand. Take, for example, who got Vandyke to the scene the night of Liz’s death, or who is currently responsible for framing Harold Cooper. We know that Andrew Kennison (the focus of next week’s new episode) has ties to both the tracker and Harold’s blackmailer, so these two stories could be more linked than we know.

So who is the Big Bad at the center of all of this? We may be delusional, but we haven’t fully let go of the idea that Neville Townsend is still alive. Look at the evidence! For starters, the character was never assigned a Blacklist number — if he was, we tend to think that it would be #2. That number is still out there. Also, we know that Townsend was taking a number of prescription medications to control his sleep patterns. It is feasible to imagine that he may have an understanding of cutting-edge medical technology like the tracker implanted on Liz.

Are there other candidates out there? Sure. We’ve talked about both Cynthia Panabaker and Marvin Gerard in the past and while they may have motivation to hurt either Reddington or the Task Force, it’s hard to imagine them being fully invested in taking out both. Neville has that, but there are two issues. One, it does seem pretty firm that he was killed off close to the end of last season. Also, this guy is so unhinged that if he was still alive, we’re still not sure that he would just hide out and not say anything about it. This is the sort of guy who’d absolutely love to brag about it!

What do you think is going on with this particular The Blacklist season 9 mystery?

Do you think that Neville could still be alive? Be sure to share in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

