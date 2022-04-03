The Good Doctor season 5 episode 13 promo: A lesson in ‘Growing Pains’?

We know The Good Doctor loves episodes that are off-the-wall and make you think, so you can’t be surprised at what lies ahead next. Season 5 episode 13 carries with it the title of “Growing Pains,” and there could be a serious divide between Dr. Shaun Murphy and some other members of the staff.

So what is the primary issue here? According to the promo below, it may be as simple as a difference in philosophy when it comes to a patient. This is someone who has implanted a magnet within them as “body art.” These are the sort of things that are incredibly risky to do, and it’s clear that there are medical issues that could come with some of this. However, Shaun seems to have a favorable opinion of much of this, and sees it almost as a form of “self-improvement.” Dr. Lim, and the patient’s mother, don’t necessarily agree.

Is there a way for Shaun to see a different perspective — or, at the very least, is there a middle ground? The title for this episode really signals that a number of characters have a good bit of growing up to do, and we have to be prepared for that on a number of different fronts. Above all else, we just think that this episode could prove fascinating since there’s almost a borderline sci-fi element to a lot of it. Let’s be clear that some of the subjects explored here are actually happening in real life; yet, they are going to be foreign to a lot of people who are actually watching the show. That’s what makes all of this so interesting and with that, exciting. It’s an opportunity to experience and learn something new that you may not get a chance to see in any other way.

Of course, we’re sure there will be some sort of resolution to all of this within the hour — there almost always is in the standard Good Doctor case of the week.

