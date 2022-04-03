Outlander season 6 episode 6 spoilers: ‘The World Turned Upside Down’

Next week on Outlander season 6 episode 6, you’re going to see “The World Turned Upside Down.” So what does this even mean?

While we’ll examine the promo more later this weekend, let’s just say that we are moving into a part of the story that very-much involves the Christie family, but also a deadly disease that could end up taking Claire’s life. We don’t exactly think that the show is writing off Caitriona Balfe’s character, but they absolutely want you to be afraid — very much so.

One of the other things to be concerned about at the moment is what happens while Claire is fighting for her life. It seems as though Malva could be doing something particularly shocking, and there could be consequences to all of that. These consequences could carry through the remainder of the season and put everyone at Fraser’s Ridge in a tough position. Even though we should be seeing everyone focus on the Revolutionary War, there are a lot of things within here that are going to come as a shocking and pretty difficult distraction. Let’s just say this is the sort of stuff they will have a hard time dealing with for a good while.

Oh, and of course all of this will be painful. What would Outlander be without some of the heavy drama it brings to the table?

There is one other thing well-worth noting here from a scheduling point of view — after episode 6, there’s going to be a one-week break before the remaining two episodes air. Episode 7 is currently set for Sunday, April 24! We would say that this is a little bit unusual, but the reality here is that we’ve seen it with a number of shows on Starz across the board. For whatever reason, it seems to be a part of their programming strategy.

