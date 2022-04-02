Blue Bloods season 12 episode 18 promo: Who could lose everything?

As you prepare for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 18 to arrive on CBS next week, you should also prepare for Jamie Reagan to be in a tough spot.

One of the things that we’ve come to learn about Will Estes’ character over the years is that he does have a heart of gold. A big part of that is his willingness to do anything and everything to assist people in need. However, he also tends to follow the letter of the law in a way very few other people do.

So what happens when he witnesses a Sergeant, and someone Eddie is close to, committing an act of violence? Does he report them for what happened? He recognizes that if he does that, the Sergeant could “lose everything,” and he could also make Eddie upset at the same exact time. There are a lot of stipulations that do tend to get thrown in here and of course, we’ll see how some of the stories play out over the course of this.

What we do think is so great about Jamie, though, is that he’s not the sort of character who will rush into making a decision here. He will think out all of the different variables and in the end, make the choice that he thinks is right for all parties involved. Even if it’s difficult, we think that he will figure that out. It’s one of the qualities that makes him the most similar to Frank, and that’s probably why Tom Selleck’s character said what he did to him earlier this season about him being a great Commissioner someday.

