Charmed season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Can Mel gain control?

Next week on Charmed season 4 episode 5, you’re going to get a story with a very memorable title: “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Sandwich.” If this is anything like traveling pants, who knows what we’re going to get here?

This feels like one of those stories that is going to be exciting for a multitude of reasons. You have an extremely important story for Mel, a hobgoblin coming in and causing some problems, and then finally a huge event when it comes to Maggie and Kaela. Who wouldn’t want a story about time-travel in this world?

Below, be sure to check out the full Charmed season 4 episode 5 synopsis with more information as to what lies ahead:

LOST IN THE PAST – As Mel (Melonie Diaz) works to regain control of her powers, a conspiracy theorist hobgoblin threatens the lives of everyone at the Blue Camellia. But when Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) step in to help save the present, they end up getting stuck… in the past. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Rupert Evans directed the episode written by Joey Falco (#405). Original airdate 4/8/2022.

This episode is going to be crazy — all sorts of crazy. Isn’t that one of the best things about this show? They keep finding some ways to both push the envelope and then also test the imagination. We just hope that there is some awesome sort payoff once you get to the other side of everything.

The Mel story could be the one that matters the most in the long-term; after all, Charmed Ones without powers just aren’t the same! Also, it could set the stage for bigger things down the road.

