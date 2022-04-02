Slow Horses season 1 episode 3 air date: What’s next on Apple TV+?

After the big premiere tonight, are you curious to know the Slow Horses season 1 episode 3 air date over at Apple TV+? What about details on what’s to come.

Today, the streaming service launched the first two episodes of the Gary Oldman-led spy drama, and that was designed in order to get people excited about this world. For most of their shows these days, we’re seeing a real push from Apple to get people hooked with a couple of episodes right away. From there, they can start to move into more of a weekly rollout — and that is precisely what they are doing here. Episode 3 will be arriving next week, and you can expect installments every seven days for the foreseeable future.

So what is coming up story-wise? Below, you can check out the full Slow Horses season 1 episode 3 synopsis with further details all about what lies ahead:

Slough House is the unlikely venue for a secret romance, but events take a dark turn when a dangerous encounter becomes deadly.

In the end, this is the sort of story that we think will continue a trend. If Slow Horses is meant to be a big hit, there has to be a number of twists and plenty of danger, as well. It has to contain most of what you would expect in a standard spy show; beyond just that, you also have to hope that there are opportunities to see in here a few different things that shift expectations.

Ultimately, we’re at a point here with Apple where they are desperate to find their next big hit. They’ve got huge ones courtesy of The Morning Show and Ted Lasso, but we don’t think any other series has reached that particular level as of yet.

