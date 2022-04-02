The Walking Dead series finale: Norman Reedus opens up; filming wraps

There is absolutely no denying that the entire cast and crew of The Walking Dead at the moment is in a pretty emotional spot. How in the world could they not be? We’re talking here about a show that ran for almost a dozen years. With that in mind, the people who were there from the start likely have a harder time saying goodbye than most.

This brings us directly to Norman Reedus. As filming wrapped on the series earlier this week, the man behind Daryl Dixon had an important message of gratitude to share. A new video over at TMZ shows off the actor making it clear that the “juice is definitely worth the squeeze” when it comes to doing the work on this show. We know that it hasn’t always been easy, given that The Walking Dead required some insanely long hours at times and difficult conditions; heck, Norman suffered a concussion not that long ago!

Yet, the entire team working on this show became a family over the years, and we imagine that this is the hardest part of saying goodbye. Even if some people may be excited for what the future holds, it could be hard to say goodbye to what they’ve been a part of for the past several years.

Remember now that The Walking Dead will more than likely air its series finale a little bit later this year. There’s no official premiere date for the final stretch just yet, but we imagine it will be spaced out as AMC eventually gets set for its Daryl and Carol spin-off coming down the road. We know there’s also one ahead that will feature Negan and Maggie, as well.

