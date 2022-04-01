Outlander season 6 episode 5 sneak peek: Brianna’s new innovation

Amidst all of the different stories that are happening on Outlander season 6, we appreciate all of the important character moments featuring the cast! Fraser’s Ridge is meant to be a living, thriving community and because of that, it makes sense that we have moments where we see some quality-of-life advancements.

With this in mind, we present the latest sneak peek below for what is coming! This clip (per SheKnows) is an opportunity to see Brianna showcase more of what she brings to the table as an engineer. She’s trying to plan out a new water system for the community and, of course, that includes finding a proper location and then from there, making sure the right architecture is in place. She’s joined on this mission by Marsali, Lizzie, and Malva, and there are almost immediately questions from them on if they are the right people for the job.

We tend to realize that not everything is going to go to plan for Brianna in this episode, but the same goes for almost everyone at the Ridge. The story for Malva and the entire Christie family will take some dramatic turns before too long and beyond just that, there’s also the story to come about the Revolutionary War. This upcoming episode is titled “Give Me Liberty” for a reason; we’re coming to a point where Jamie, Claire, and everyone else have to figure out not only where they stand, but how they are going to be able to move forward.

If you do want a few more details now on what the future holds, we suggest you check out the full Outlander season 6 episode 5 synopsis below:

Claire and Jamie experience the rising tensions in the colonies first-hand when they attend a Loyalist event in Wilmington in honour of the Scottish heroine, Flora MacDonald.

