Magnum PI season 4 episode 18 spoilers: Jay Hernandez directs!

Magnum PI season 4 episode 18 is coming to CBS next week, and it looks already like the biggest one yet!

So what is going to make this story stand out from the rest of the pack? Let’s just put it this way — it is going to mark the directorial debut of series star Jay Hernandez! This is an opportunity that has to be tremendously exciting for him, and we’re sure that it took a lot of preparation in the weeks prior to pull off. Not only will he have to try and work with his co-stars in a new capacity, but he also has the challenge of directing himself.

For some more insight on the story ahead, be sure to check out the full Magnum PI season 4 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Shallow Grave, Deep Water” – Magnum goes to extreme lengths to uncover the truth about a crime that may have involved his dear deceased friend, Nuzo (Domenick Lombardozzi), on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Jay Hernandez makes his directorial debut with this episode.

The excitement within this episode is going to come from a deeper dive into some of these characters, and that’s always something that we appreciate with this show. Magnum, Rick, and TC in particular all have these incredibly rich backstories with each other, and we know separately there’s a lot to explore when it comes to Higgins’ past, as well. This is, of course, one of the reasons why we would love a season 5, even if we’re waiting to see if that is going to happen or not. (Odds are, we’ll hear about the show’s fate over the next month and a half.)

After this episode, prepared for another short hiatus — there are a couple of episodes remaining following it, and that includes the finale airing the first week of May.

