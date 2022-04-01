NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 spoilers: Who is playing Sam Hanna’s dad?

Given that NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 has mentioned Sam Hanna’s dad with regularity as of late, it makes sense that we’ll be seeing him at some point soon!

Not only that, but we’re pleased to have official word on who will be playing the character now. According to a report from TVLine, Richard Gant of NYPD Blue and Deadwood will be playing a recurring role as Raymond Hanna, who has a rather difficult history with his son. Yet, he’s also now suffering from dementia; Sam is going to move in with him to help improve his quality of life, and we will see how this dynamic plays out.

You will see Gant for the first time in the 300th episode airing on May 8, and the role is currently slated to be recurring. In a statement, here is what showrunner R. Scott Gemmill had to say about making it to this milestone:

“Reaching our 300th episode is such a blessing … We are all so grateful for the support of the studio, network, and especially our fans who have supported us for 13 seasons and allowed us to work together as a cast, crew and family for all these years.

“Such longevity for a TV series has become a rarity, and everyone on the show works so hard because we know how truly lucky we are and continue to be as we excitedly head into Season 14!”

If you missed the news, NCIS: LA was renewed along the other two shows in the franchise earlier this week. That means you can sit back and relax for the rest of the season! Let’s just go ahead now and cross our fingers that there are even more fantastic stories planned for down the road.

