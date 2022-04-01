Severance season 1 episode 9 (finale) spoilers: The big revelations

Next week on Severance season 1 episode 9, we’re going to say goodbye to the Apple TV+ series with an epic season finale. What’s going to happen here?

The first thing that we really want to point out here is that, for some odd reason, all of these different shows are now getting super-into the idea of doing nine-episode seasons. It’s such an odd number to decide on and yet, here we are. It happened with The Gilded Age and Succession, and now, we’re getting it with Severance.

From the start, the Adam Scott series has been super-high-concept, with the main narrative push being about this idea of having effectively a business life and a personal one. Over the course of the season, though, many different notions have been challenged and it’s a chance for the writers to play around with this medium. The MDR crew has worked tirelessly to figure out a solution to some of their problems and now, we have to figure out if they have actually done so.

Unfortunately, Apple is not exactly handing out a ton of information as to what is coming up here in advance. All we have for now is the small season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

“The team discovers troubling revelations.”

Now, we just have to hope that the writing actually manages to make this whole journey worth it. One of the real challenges that comes with a show like Severance is that in the end, there’s never a guarantee that the ending is going to justify the journey. We hope that this is the case here, but nothing is altogether certain until we reach the closing seconds of the episode.

