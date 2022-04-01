Doctor Who spoilers: Mandip Gill hypes Easter – ‘Sea Devils’ special

The next Doctor Who special is coming your way on Easter Sunday, and “Legend of the Sea Devils” is important for many reasons. For starters, it’s a chance to see some monsters that have deep ties to the history of the franchise. Also, this is the penultimate story for Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor! There is, of course, a lot of great stuff that we are excited to see here, especially on the Yaz front following her admission of feelings earlier this year.

Of course, it’s going to be hard to get a ton of super-specific teases for what lies ahead, but in a chat with the Radio Times, Mandip Gill herself makes it clear there are a lot of exciting and emotional moments to come:

“I’m really proud of this one. I’m really excited for people to see that. Chris [Chibnall] is really good at writing characters and emotion and we do get that through. It is epic. Like, the sets were amazing, the actors are amazing, the costumes and stuff… there is so much heart in that episode.”

The actress did also say that in the process of doing one action sequence, she suffered a finger injury:

“We have this really amazing stunt and they hurt my finger and I can’t stop thinking about it! I actually hurt my finger because of a Sea Devil. Not many people get to say that … I was like, ‘This sword is really heavy. And I’ve hurt my finger now. Shall we stop?'”

Ultimately, whatever happens here will better set the stage for Jodie’s big farewell, which we imagine is going to be taking place a little later this year. There isn’t a lot of specific news about it just yet, but in general we have a good feeling that it’s going to be exciting.

