Blue Bloods season 12 episode 18 spoilers: What will Jamie do?

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 12 episode 18 and per all indications, this one could be great! “Long Lost” is an episode stuffed full of dilemmas. Frank will be dealing with one when it comes to a local celebrity; meanwhile, Jamie has quite the issue on his hands when it comes to trying to ensure that he handles an issue at the precinct properly. There are a lot of relationships to balance with these two stories, and it’s another reminder that being a cop is more than just taking on cases.

Below, you can check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 18 synopsis with more insight when it comes to what lies ahead:

“Long Lost” – Frank faces a dilemma when a Marine veteran, who became a local celebrity for saving a woman’s life, asks him to make an exception to the NYPD recruitment age limit so he can join the force. Also, an encounter with an old law school rival leads Erin to look into an alleged wrongful conviction; Jamie is torn over whether to report a sergeant close to Eddie for punching a fellow officer; and Danny and Baez race to find an abducted child, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what is the schedule beyond this episode? For those curious, it goes a little something like this: You’re going to see repeats both on April 15 and 22, and then new episodes on April 29 and then Friday, May 6. The latter is going to be the season 12 finale. There are 20 episodes this season, which is more than we’ve seen as of late when the global health crisis slowed things down in terms of production.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What are you most hoping for when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 18?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also keep coming back to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







