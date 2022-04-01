Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 12 episode 17 on the air in just a matter of hours? We’ve been waiting to see “Hidden Motive” for a while, but the show has been on hold due to the NCAA Tournament.

Luckily, tonight the wait is finally over! You’re going to see this episode air, and it’s especially exciting given that it marks the directorial debut of Bridget Moynahan. She’ll get to direct herself, but also of course take on a number of other exciting stories within this world as well.

Want to read more about some of them? Then be sure to check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Hidden Motive” – Frank is blindsided when Mayor Chase bypasses him with a request for Jamie to head his security detail. Also, Danny and Baez investigate the murder of a wealthy college student; Eddie experiences tension with her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), when she arrests an protestor against his wishes; and Anthony scrambles to help his half-brother when he fears money woes are leading his sibling down the wrong path, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode marks series star Bridget Moynahan’s directorial debut.

After “Hidden Motive,” rest assured that there are more episodes coming this season, as well. We also remain hopeful that more news on a season 13 is coming soon. Earlier this week, the network ordered more seasons of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawaii. We tend to think of this as a sign that more episodes are going to be ordered soon of other shows, but time will tell there!

