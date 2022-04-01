Chicago PD season 9 episode 17 promo: Ruzek’s extreme danger

Chicago PD season 9 episode 17 is currently slated to air on NBC next week after a short hiatus, and it’s coming back with a huge story pertaining to Adam Ruzek. We’ve seen him take on a wide array of different cases before, but there’s something about this upcoming one that’s a little bit different.

So what is it? What makes this one stand out from the pack? Well, for starters, the case he’s working on is personal. He is frantically searching for the daughter of an old family friend and we’ve seen on this show plenty of times that these sort of cases often prove to be among the most dangerous for everyone involved. Add to this a serious drug component. He’s looking for a dealer who happens to dip into his own product, and that creates a sense of unpredictability.

Of course, Ruzek is going to go undercover in the hopes of getting more answers, as that tends to be what often happens on this show. So are those answers going to be easy to find? Not necessarily. Instead, they could put him in grave danger!

So will Adam find a way out of this situation? We certainly hope so, though we know that absolutely nothing within this world is guaranteed. His biggest challenge is going to be seeing how he can bob and weave his way out of danger here, while also maintaining his cover and getting the job done. There’s no denying that he is absolutely going through a LOT right now, especially when you consider what happened with Makayla quite recently on the show. When is he going to get a breather? Probably during the summer hiatus, i.e. the part of the show we don’t see just because there isn’t as much drama going on there.

