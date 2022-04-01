Better Call Saul season 6 photo: Does Kim Wexler’s look spell trouble?

There are a few things that we know with confidence about Better Call Saul, and one of the biggest ones is how they play with colors and visuals. They take a lot of care with just about every shot that they put on-screen, and they’ve also done a very specific job of making Kim Wexler stand out. Hence, her wearing blue for the vast majority of the season.

With that in mind, we present you with a new look for Kim in the photo above, and it’s the sort of thing that makes us insanely worried about the future.

The look for Rhea Seehorn’s character here not only represents a pretty radical change, but one that is far closer to Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman’s than anything that we have seen before in the past. She is someone who has started to go down a dark path already; we saw that perfectly in some of how she acted towards Hamlin at the end of season 5. Could all of this carry over? We’ve long wondered if she’s just giving in to Jimmy’s darker edges because she wants to, or because she actually is just frustrated that no other way seems to work. He’s clearly had a big impact on her, and now, she has to figure out what sort of person, and lawyer, she wants to be.

In the end, we’re afraid — very much so. Better Call Saul may be funny at times, but there’s a LOT of tragedy in this extended universe.

What do you think could be coming up for Kim on Better Call Saul season 6?

Are you really worried based on her new look? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — that is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

