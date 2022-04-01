Saturday Night Live: Is a Chris Rock cameo possible this weekend?

As we prepare for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, it does feel like high time to have a conversation all about Chris Rock.

It’s fair to say that he’s getting a lot of headlines these days, no? In the aftermath of Will Smith slapping him at the Oscars, there’s been headlines surrounding everything he’s doing. We say that, of course, knowing that he hasn’t actually commented much on the incident yet, save for saying that at some point, he will.

Now, let’s get into the SNL angle. Rock is an alum of the show and a past host, and he’s got a pretty clear connection to the entire cast and crew. He’s also shown a willingness to turn up unexpected here and there if the situation calls for it. If he wanted to get a message out there, it’s pretty clear that this is the best way for him to do it and completely control the narrative. It’d also still be rooted in comedy, which is obviously his desired method of communication.

Of course, here is where the bad news comes into play: Rock has shows lined up in Atlantic City this weekend and with that, he isn’t going to be appearing in any live sketches. Given that he has been performing in Boston and is heading to Atlantic City, it feels theoretically possible he could pre-record a little something if he stops in to New York for a couple of hours in between.

Yet, we’re not expecting it. We do think that we’re going to be seeing the infamous slap referenced on the show, but probably not in a way that involves one of the participants. Given that it’s one of the four or five biggest moments in Oscars history, there is a zero percent chance that SNL ignores it altogether.

Do you think there’s a chance we see Chris Rock on Saturday Night Live?

