Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH? (Day 34)

Who won HoH tonight in Big Brother Canada 10 following the crazy events of the Double Eviction on Thursday night? In general, this is where the game starts to get truly competitive. The jury is starting and with Jess gone, one of the easier targets has departed the game. We’ve got multiple sides of the house, as well, with there being the Summer / Hermon / Betty group, Kevin / Haleena / Josh working together in secret, and then also the showmance with Gino and Jacey-Lynne. That’s not even factoring in players like Marty or Moose, who will have plenty to say on their own before things are said and done.

So really, the rest of the season could go in a number of different ways, but a lot of it depended on who got power next. Other than Haleena and Summer, every other person has been on the block at least once — pretty darn impressive, no?

Given where we are in the season right now, we expect more people to be gunning for the next Head of Household than ever before. This is where you really need to start making your mark on the game like never before! You have to build your resume at some point, so why not go ahead and start doing that now?

We’ll have more updates on who won HoH a little later in the night — really, whenever the news is officially announced on the subject.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada now

What do you most want to see moving forward this week in Big Brother Canada 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







