Big Brother Canada 10: Chain of Safety – Double Eviction results!

Tonight, Big Brother Canada 10 delivered what was a pretty epic idea: The Chain of Safety Double Eviction. The idea here was to deliver something very-much different, and it was based entirely on how people fared in competitions … at least at first.

The first competition we saw tonight was bowling-themed, and Jess was unable to compete because of them being the outgoing Head of Household. The winner of the first competition would be spared from being in danger. Moose got a pretty dominant score of 15 early on, and it looked pretty tough for anyone to beat him. He won the first part! He was safe, but everyone else was in jeopardy moving into part 2.

From here, Moose had to then pick someone else he wanted to be sure stayed safe — he chose Hermon. From there, Hermon chose Josh, Josh chose Betty, Betty chose Summer, Summer chose Kevin, Kevin chose Marty, and then Marty chose Haleena. That left Jess, Gino, Jacey-Lynne left out. They had to head out to the backyard, where they all would prepare for the next safety comp. We hope that Haleena doesn’t feel too upset about Kevin not picking her; he clearly had to do that to hide the alliance.

The second competition was effectively about trying to sort out balls, and it looked like it required a LOT of concentration. Jacey-Lynne was the winner! This means that we were left with Jess and Gino on the block, and one of them would be heading out next.

The eviction vote

Jess is now gone from the game, and it was 7-2 at the very end of it. Was this a mistake? It is super-risky to keep Gino around since he’s got a showmance, but this is mostly Jess’ own fault in the game due to their social standing with other people within the house.

What did you think about the idea of tonight’s Big Brother Canada 10 – Chain of Safety Double Eviction?

