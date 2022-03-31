Legacies season 4 episode 14 spoilers: Hope’s vivid dreams…

Want to get a sense of Legacies season 4 episode 14? There is another episode next week that could contain some key tests, some big dreams, and of course plenty of emotion. Basically, a lot of what you would want to see on this show all rolled into a ball.

For those wondering, the title for this hour is “The Only Way Out is Through” — meanwhile, the full season 4 episode 14 synopsis gives you a better sense of what’s to come:

IN AND OUT – The Super Squad rallies together to test their abilities, with help from Vardemus (guest star Alexis Denisof). Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) experiences some vivid dreams, causing some mixed emotions. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) continues on his quest for peace. Also starring Matthew Davis, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, Leo Howard and Omono Okojie. The episode was written by Thomas Brandon & Jose Molina and directed by Jeffrey Hunt (#410). Original airdate 4/7/2022.

While we’re sure there are a few dramatic moments coming within this episode, it does also feel like this is the sort of story that is building to something more. This isn’t some enormous shock, as we tend to see this here and there with the Danielle Rose Russell series. We just hope that whatever it was, there’s closure for some of these characters — especially Landon. How much more can we possibly see this guy either “killed” or thrown into some sort of random dimension. Is there ever any real, specific end to it? That’s all fun stuff to ponder over, at least for the time being — we’re excited for that opportunity to do so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legacies right now

What do you most want to check out in regards to Legacies season 4 episode 14?

Is there any one thing you’re excited for in particular? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get more insight that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







