Young Sheldon season 5 episode 18 return date: Dealing with death

Want to know the Young Sheldon season 5 episode 18 return date following tonight’s episode? Are we really about to get another repeat? We obviously wish that this wasn’t the case, but we also can’t ignore what’s in front of us.

After all, this is the rather-unfortunate news: There is another hiatus coming around the corner. We’re in a spot now where we’ll be waiting until Thursday, April 14 to see another installment. We know that this show is a comedy and inherently, that means that the writers/producers often do whatever they can in order to bring about laughter. We’re sure that they will still do that with the next episode, but there are going to be some incredibly serious moments, as well. Sheldon Cooper, after all, has to cope with the loss of the hero. We’ve seen what happens to the older version of the character due to the death of Professor Proton, so we’re very-much interested in how his family gets him through loss here.

To get a few more details about what the story could hold, be sure to check out the full Young Sheldon season 5 episode 18 synopsis:

“Babies, Lies and a Resplendent Cannoli” – Sheldon copes with the death of a hero. Also, Missy wants to babysit, and Georgie struggles with his big secret, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 14 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Through the rest of this season, we’d say that the story is going to evolve and we have to be prepared for that. We know that there are some hard times coming for Sheldon that haven’t been discussed yet on this show, and we don’t think that they’re going to be erased from existence at this point.

