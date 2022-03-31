America’s Got Talent season 17, American Ninja Warrior premiere dates

Today NBC unveiled at least some of their plans for their summer lineup, and just like you would imagine, it’s led off with America’s Got Talent.

Is anyone else shocked that we are entering season 17 of this series? It’s been on for many years now and in that time, we’ve seen a lot of exciting and innovating acts. We do think that eventually, it needs to consider some changes to the format, whether it be the predictable Golden Buzzer edits or the balance that always tends to shift in favor of certain acts.

In the end, though, what you most need to know right now is that new episodes are going to start on Tuesday, May 31 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. This is similar to what we’ve seen from the show over the years and with there being no Olympic break this time, we wonder if we will see the return of the Judge Cuts round or longer live shows. Odds are, there will be something a little bit different that plays out. Simon Cowell is returning this summer to the series alongside Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. In terms of judges, nothing is changing here. Terry Crews is also still entrenched as the host.

This year America’s Got Talent will be followed by a new dance competition show titled Dancing with Myself, which features Shakira as well as Nick Jonas. Originally, Shaquille O’Neal was set to be featured in some form, but Jonas has stepped in as a replacement. The synopsis for the show indicates that “everyday people compete each week in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators.” We’ll see how this plays out — it will premiere May 31 at 10:00.

Finally, American Ninja Warrior season 14 is poised to launch on Monday, June 6 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

What do you want to see on America’s Got Talent and American Ninja Warrior this year?

