Bel Air season 2: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes at Peacock

Following the finale today, there’s of course a lot to get into regarding a Bel Air season 2 — and, of course, there may be questions as to whether or not it’s happening.

So what can we say about that? Well, consider this an early source of good news: The Fresh Prince reboot is 100% coming back. That was announced some time ago, and it was a tremendous show of faith by Peacock in the early going. When you have that sort of security behind the scenes, absolutely it makes the writing process easier. You don’t have to put pressure on yourself to tie up every loose end; instead, you can create a huge cliffhanger in the closing seconds.

One thing that obviously could loom large in season 2 is the presence of Will’s dad, played by comedian Marlon Wayans. His casting was the big surprise within the season 1 finale. Speaking about season 2 plans and what they want to explore, here is just a snippet of co-showrunner Rasheed Newson wants to explore (per TVLine):

On the surface, it’s Will’s coming-of-age story, but the story is also the evolution of a Black family. They have an idea of who they should be and who the world wants them to be. That’s where the drama is going to come from, when you deviate from what’s expected of you because of the station you were born in. It can be something as simple as Hillary deciding not to go to college or something as major as Ashley exploring her sexual identity. We want to continue those stories. Something we did learn in Season 1 is that when you have this many characters and you want to tell stories that are as layered as the ones we want to tell, you don’t get as far with each of them as you might have thought. It feels great to have two seasons because I didn’t worry. I would have loved more Ashley; I would love more Ashley and Will. We’re going to build that into Season 2.

So when will it premiere?

More than likely, 2023. You don’t want to premiere new episodes too soon, since that implies you rushed the story to get there. Yet, you also don’t want to keep audiences waiting too long, either. There has to be a balance and we’re confident Peacock will figure that out. Remember that this is one of their biggest success stories; they have a good incentive to get this right.

What do you want to see in terms of a Bel Air season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back for additional updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: Peacock.)

