Moon Knight season 1 episode 2 preview: More of Marc Spector?

One episode into Moon Knight on Disney+, it is fair to say that we’re already enthralled. Sure, it is mostly true that the entirety of the premiere was a performance piece for Oscar Isaac and honestly, we’re not mad. He plays several different characters as we get to know the world of Steven Grant — and all of its different problems.

The first thing we should say here, and it’s quite important, is that we really like Steven a.k.a. Stevie. He’s the perfect vessel to the rest of the story — he’s somewhat hapless and mild-mannered and yet, he also still feels different from other characters we’ve seen over the years. If this story was ever going to work, it was necessary that we have an affinity for him. That also made the transition into Marc Spector all the more important at the end.

Moving forward into episode 2, it is fair to say that we’re going to see a great deal more of Marc a.k.a. Moon Knight, but how will it feel? The show does need to work to ensure the character still feels organic; one of the issues with Marvel heroes at times is the amount of CGI overload that comes with them. Yet, he’s also so intriguing in that he doesn’t feel like any other hero and there’s a backstory that is already in progress. Since Marc has already been a part of Steven and he’s just now learning about it, there are past wrinkles that still need to be explored.

We are prepared for episode 2 to be more about the buildup rather than some dramatic payoff — after all, this is the thing that makes the most sense at this given moment. There is no reason for Disney+ to go overboard with the superhero action or villains right away, especially when you look at the pattern we’ve seen from other programs over time. They’ve been committed to the slow-burn for years, perhaps even to the extent of overdoing it.

One episode into Moon Knight, though, and it’s abundantly clear we are hooked and/or ready to see what is cooked up next.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Moon Knight

What do you most want to see when it comes to Moon Knight season 1 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back — that is, after all, where there are

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







