Grey’s Anatomy season 18 spoilers: New look at Winston’s brother

Tomorrow night on Grey’s Anatomy season 18, you better prepare yourself to learn a little bit more about Winston. After all, Rome Flynn is coming on board as his brother!

Yesterday, we reported that the How to Get Away with Murder alum is going to be appearing in this episode as Wendell, who works within the world of medical technology sales. To go along with this now, there’s a new series of photos below of the character in action. His specific role in the story remains to be seen, but we have a good feeling that this is going to be one of the more fascinating looks that we have of Winston’s life away from the hospital.

We’ve said this before, but one of the things we’re particularly excited to do is examine more of Winston’s life aside from his relationship with Maggie. It felt like his character was introduced mostly to serve that function and while we’re excited about where things go there, at the same time we can’t help but want something a little bit further. He’s a skilled doctor, and we know that at least a part of the story for him on Thursday will be patient-oriented.

In general, we are absolutely expecting a lot of these character spotlights over the rest of the season. Why wouldn’t we? Grey’s is a show with a rather enormous cast and with that in mind, we gotta think that there are going to be opportunities to show all of them off in due time.

For a few other details about this episode now, be sure to view the attached synopsis:

“Road Trippin’” – Tensions at Grey Sloan Memorial rise as the effects of the physician shortage begin to show. Meanwhile, Meredith struggles to step away from work as she spends a sick day at home with Zola, and the hospital receives an unexpected visitor on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MARCH 31 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Who doesn't love a surprise family reunion? Get ready for @RomeTrumain as Wendell Ndugu tomorrow on #GreysAnatomy! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Dmcx9QxlBX — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) March 30, 2022

