Tonight on Survivor 42 episode 4, there was absolutely a lot of chaotic stuff that unfolded leading into Tribal Council.

First and foremost, we should spend a minute discussing the Taku Tribe. Is Jonathan the most dominant pre-merge competitor ever? We’re starting to think so, since he is single-handedly giving his tribe huge leads time and time again. They won the Reward Challenge, and we give him some credit for setting up the puzzle-makers to the extent that they did in Immunity.

The flip side to all of this? Jonathan screwing up telling Jeff Probst about how tight the tribe was in front of everyone. This guy may be the most obvious merge vote-off in the history of the show, provided of course that he doesn’t win the first challenge there. He did say pre-game that he wanted to be the most dominant challenge competitor ever, and at this point, he may have to be.

Now, let’s navigate ourselves back to the messiest version of the Ika tribe yet. Tonight, both Tori and Swati became the meme of the Spider-Mans pointing at each other. At first, they were super-close. However, soon after that the tables turned dramatically. Tori knew after immunity she was in trouble, so she seized on the opportunity to throw Swati under the bus to Romeo. However, Tori’s been outed as a person trying to backstab Drea. Tori is victim to playing too hard, too fast in the early going, but we’ll give her some credit for finding a way to somehow backtrack. For whatever reason, she’s made some stuff work out for herself.

At Tribal Council…

It still felt like it could have gone either way. Yet, the moment that Rocksroy commended Swati, it felt like Tori was a goner. That’s where we started to wonder if the whole episode was being set up for Tori to play the Shot in the Dark. It hasn’t worked yet, but could it tonight?

Ironically, the Tori hype around it was all a smokescreen; Swati actually played it! Yet, it didn’t matter. She was still vulnerable and with that, she was voted out. Tori, somehow, is still there!

What did you think about the events of Survivor 42 episode 4?

